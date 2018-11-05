You can now get refurbished iPhone 8 and 8 Plus at discounted prices

November 5, 2018

Photo: AFP

Good news Apple lovers, the company’s in-house refurbished store has started selling iPhone 8 handsets at a much lower cost.

The store has a selection of 64GB iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models in silver, gold, and space gray, all of which cost 14% to 16% less.

The refurbished iPhones have been tested and repaired. They do not come with original packaging and some even show signs of surface damage. Some of the phones were given up by the users due to a defect, while some were sold as users upgraded to a new model.

Buying refurbished iPhones from Apple is the safest option, as the company tests and certifies all devices before being sold.

The phones come with a one-year warranty and free shipping, as well as a new battery, outer shell, and a white box.

If you are looking for a budget-friendly phone, then the store also offers refurbished iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus handsets. The starting price is $380 to $480, respectively.

 
 
 

