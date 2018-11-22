WhatsApp’s update allows video previews in your notification bar

November 22, 2018

Photo: AFP

WhatsApp is introducing a video preview feature for its iOS beta users and many are talking about how risky the new feature could be for those who receive videos with inappropriate content.

The new feature was uncovered by WABetaInfo, which said video previews will be available within ‘push notifications’.

 

The new feature allows the users to get a preview of the videos sent to them in their push notifications, meaning that it can be viewed even on the lock screens of their smartphones. Currently, the feature is only available for those who have the beta version 2.18.102.5, but we’re still unsure if WhatsApp users will welcome the new feature.

Whatsapp beta software will be rolled out to all App Store users soon, WABetaInfo said on Twitter.

 
 
 

