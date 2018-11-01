WhatsApp will soon start showing ads in the status tab

WhatsApp will soon start showing advertisements in its status tab as the company is planning to allow businesses to appear on its platform.

Speaking about this move, vice-president Chris Daniels said on Wednesday that the company is planning to carry advertisements on the page that shows the status feature.

“We are going to be putting ads in Status,” Daniels told in a media briefing in New Delhi. “That is going to be the primary monetisation mode for the company as well as an opportunity for businesses to reach people on WhatsApp.”

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.305: WhatsApp is implementing in this version ads for Status.

Daniels, however, did not provide any specific timelines as to when the advertisements will finally arrive on WhatsApp. Facebook’s native advertising system would reportedly serve as the backbone for ads in WhatsApp.

Like with Instagram stories, WhatsApp’s status feature lets users broadcast text, photos and videos which disappear after 24 hours.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014. The messaging platform, which competes with the likes of WeChat, Viber, Line, and Hike, currently has 1.5 billion users across the world.

Daniels is currently in India and met IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on October 31 in the backdrop of India’s demand for traceability of sinister messages that have incited incidents of violence.

Here is how to mute ads in WhatsApp’s status

Once WhatsApp status starts showing ads, users can head to settings and mute specific brands that are featuring ads in status You can also mute ads from the status tab.

The big question that arises from this decision is the compromise advertisements will put on the end-to-end encryption security for WhatsApp messages. Previously, end-to-end encryption made it nearly impossible for WhatsApp or any third-party to log into the private chats between contacts. However, it is not clear as of now whether advertisements in status will interact with the chat content.