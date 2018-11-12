Volkswagen allows Apple users to unlock their cars with Siri

November 12, 2018

Volkswagen is deepening its ties with Apple and the iOS users can unlock their vehicle with Siri.

Siri can help you estimate mileage and enable alarms too.

VW owners can use Siri to start and stop a charging session for their electric car or to turn on the defroster. They can also set a specific temperature and locate their car.

Related: Apple, Salesforce team up to bring Siri to more business apps

The Car-Net app isn’t free for everyone. It charges a specific subscription fee per month.

Apple debuted Siri Shortcuts with iOS 12, which is required for this new Volkswagen functionality.

On the other hand, Amazon has been working to integrate its Alexa assistant into cars.

 
 
 

