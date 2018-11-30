Vivo’s new phone reportedly has dual screens, three rear cameras

November 30, 2018

A render of the Vivo Nex 2 based on leaks. Photo: Courtesy Ben Geskin/Twitter

Vivo will be releasing a new Nex phone with a dual-screen design, a trio of rear cameras and a LED ring appears according to a series of leaked images and a semi-unboxing.

The Vivo Nex 2, rumored for release in December, will be the successor to the Nex S phone which popularized the pop-up selfie camera, reported The Verge.

Similar to the Nubia X, the Nex 2 reportedly features a dual-screen design in an apparent attempt to maximise the screen-to-body ratio of the front display. You just flip the phone around and use the second screen if you want to take a selfie or video call, thereby eliminating the need for a notch or bezel to accommodate a front-facing camera.

Related: Samsung’s Galaxy S10 will have a huge 6.7-inch screen and 6 cameras

In addition to the second screen, the phone also features an RGB LED “Lunar Ring” placed around a triple-rear camera array. Apparently, one use of the rings will glow for notifications.

The Nex 2 is rumored to feature a time-of-flight scanner similar to the one in its earlier phone.

 
 
 

