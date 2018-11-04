Twitter deletes automated accounts discouraging voting

Social media website Twitter has deleted 10,000 bot accounts which discouraged people from voting in the upcoming mid-term elections in the United States, BBC has reported.

Twitter stated that the majority of the closed accounts were posing as Democrats and were taken down in late September and early October.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had alerted the social media company about the automated accounts.

The DCCC was formed to reply to false and negative information on social media regarding Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. It is working with contractors to identify campaigns with false information.

The social media website accounts were being operated from the United States.

A legislation was signed by the state of California which banned the use of undeclared bots during elections.