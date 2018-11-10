Toyota introduces hydrogen burners at its Japan plants to limit environmental pollution

November 10, 2018

Photo: AFP

Toyota will be using the very first general-purpose hydrogen burners at its factories and industrial plants in Japan in a bid to reduce dangerous emissions.

Previously, hydrogen burners produced dangerous levels of nitrous oxide due to reactions between hydrogen and oxygen. The new burner will separate the two elements and lower concentration of oxygen. It will reduce nitrous-oxygen emissions and completely eliminate carbon dioxide emissions.

Hydrogen burners are already being used at Toyota’s Honsha plant. It plans to replace 1,000 natural gas burners across its Japanese plants with the new burners.

Related: Toyota, Mazda to build $1.6 billion plant in Alabama: sources

It has plans to gradually introduce the hydrogen burners at other plants too.

Previously, the company had challenged itself to eliminate CO2 emissions at its plants, adding to Japan’s environmental goals of eliminating non-electric cars by 2050.

If this technology is adopted by other companies, the effect would be widespread for the environment.

 
 
 

