The US government wants its allies to stop using Huawei equipment

After the US banned Huawei from supplying equipment in the country and then prohibited the use of Huawei and ZTE devices by government officials, it is now trying to persuade its allies not to use the Chinese firm’s handsets and equipment as well, amid spying fears.

US officials have reportedly contacted the governments of friendly nations like Japan, Italy and Germany to warn them about the alleged risk of using Huawei devices. They are also thought to have contacted counterparts in Britain.

The US is concerned over the use of equipment originating from China in countries where US military bases are established. To encourage the governments of several countries to completely abandon Huawei-branded telecom hardware, the US is willing to provide funds for the development of communications infrastructure.

Huawei expressed its surprise and said that they are concerned about reported efforts to influence US allies. “If a government’s behaviour extends beyond its jurisdiction, such activity should not be encouraged,” it said to the Wall Street Journal.

Huawei has a massive presence in several countries and is the second-biggest smartphone brand right now.

Australia imposed a ban on Huawei equipment just a few months ago.