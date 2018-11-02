The iPad Pro will be faster than most portable computers

Apple announced a new iPad Pro with an extremely narrow bezel, Face ID and some software solutions to compensate for the lack of a home button.

The iPad Pro has more in common with the MacBook Pro than with the $329 iPad. The company claims that the A12X Bionic processor makes the iPad Pro faster than 92% of portable computers in the market. Apple’s new iPad Pro, which was announced on Tuesday, has a processor that’s nearly as fast as high-end laptops, according to an early Geekbench score, which tests processor speeds.

The iPad Pro’s speed score is not too far behind a current-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i7 processor earns, as pointed out by MacRumors.

Meanwhile, the USB-C port makes it easier to connect cameras, 5K monitors, musical instruments and other accessories. The limitations imposed by the old lightning port are now gone.

The MacBook costs $2,799 versus the starting price for an 11-inch iPad Pro which is $799. Along with the iPad pro, Apple has also announced a second-generation Apple Pencil which magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro and wirelessly charges at the same time.

A new touch sensor has been built into the Apple Pencil that detects taps, introducing an entirely new way to interact within apps. The new Smart Keyboard Folio features a streamlined design that’s adjustable for added versatility.

The new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio will be available to order and will be in stores starting Wednesday, November 7.