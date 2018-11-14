Samsung Galaxy S10 to feature ‘punch hole’ selfie camera

November 14, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10 concept. Photo: BEN GESKIN

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is still months away from release, but the rumours surrounding the device have started emerging already. 

The rumour has that the Galaxy S10 will be the first to feature a ‘punch hole’ selfie camera.

According to a reliable tipster of smartphone gears Evan Blass, Samsung’s next flagship will have a “punch hole-style selfie cam cut-out.” The Galaxy S10 will come with an Infinity-O display.

Instead of the controversial notch, the phone display will include a small hole in the top-left corner, where there is a selfie camera.

Related: Samsung to release foldable smartphone next year

Most smartphone makers have incorporated some sort of cut-out on top of their phones’ displays, and lately, the trend has been to make the notch smaller, as seen in Oppo F9 and its ‘waterdrop’ notch.

Blass also adds to the rumours that Galaxy S10 has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and three rear cameras;  a telephoto one, a wide-angle one and a standard one.

The S10 launch event is expected to be held on February 24.

 
 
 

See Also

Samsung releases foldable smartphone prototype for developers

November 8, 2018 11:45 am

IPhone XS Max vs Galaxy Note 9: An easy guide for your next purchase

September 26, 2018 3:31 pm

Galaxy S8 aims to dispel Note 7 debacle

March 30, 2017 1:16 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.