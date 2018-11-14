Samsung Galaxy S10 to feature ‘punch hole’ selfie camera

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is still months away from release, but the rumours surrounding the device have started emerging already.

The rumour has that the Galaxy S10 will be the first to feature a ‘punch hole’ selfie camera.

According to a reliable tipster of smartphone gears Evan Blass, Samsung’s next flagship will have a “punch hole-style selfie cam cut-out.” The Galaxy S10 will come with an Infinity-O display.

Few preliminary Galaxy S10 details: – “Punch hole” style selfie cam cutout (sounds like Infinity-O display).

– Ultrasonic, in-display FPS

– Three rear cameras (standard/wide/tele)

– One UI over Android Pie — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 13, 2018

Instead of the controversial notch, the phone display will include a small hole in the top-left corner, where there is a selfie camera.

Most smartphone makers have incorporated some sort of cut-out on top of their phones’ displays, and lately, the trend has been to make the notch smaller, as seen in Oppo F9 and its ‘waterdrop’ notch.

Blass also adds to the rumours that Galaxy S10 has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and three rear cameras; a telephoto one, a wide-angle one and a standard one.

The S10 launch event is expected to be held on February 24.