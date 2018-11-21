Pokemon Go creator to develop GPS-based tourism games

November 21, 2018

Pokemon Go creators Niantic will be developing games to promote tourism, reported Engadget

Exergaming saw phenomenal success with Pokemon Go. The game involved physical exertion and was thought of as a form of exercise.

Niantic is moving towards tourism-focused games that encourage players to explore different places. It has teamed up with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as part of its Travel.Enjoy.Respect programme to promote tourism.

Vilcu, director of UNWTO’s affiliate members department, said, “Niantic is the obvious choice for creating real-world mobile game experiences that not only motivate their players to discover new places but also to appreciate the culture and beauty of the world around them.”

The games will provide a chance to players to discover about their neighbourhood and other places’ hidden history.

There’s an upcoming location-based Harry Potter game as well which will be launched in 2019.

 
 
 

