People leaving the EU will now have to pass an AI lie detector test

The European Union plans on installing Artificial Intelligence lie detectors at its border patrol checkpoints. The programme will run for six months at four border crossing points in Hungary, Latvia and Greece for travellers from countries outside the EU.

The programme, iBorderCtrl is in its initial phase and aims to promote faster border crossing for travelers with the help of AI. A virtual border guard would question travelers after they have filled an online application program and uploaded required documents.

Travellers will be answering questions in front of a webcam which will study their macro and micro gestures to check if a person is lying. It will ask questions like “What’s in your suitcase? and “If you open your suitcase, will it confirm that your answers were true?”.

If a traveler is telling the truth, they will get a QR code and will be able to cross the border. If they are lying, their biometric information will be taken, including fingerprints, palm-vein reading and face-match, before being taken to a human agent who would review their information.

A team member of iBordeCtrl said the programme has an 85% success rate.