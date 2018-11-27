Old Facebook messages are randomly popping up to haunt users

Old Facebook messages are popping up to haunt people and they are confused as to what is happening.

The platform has confirmed that a bug is treating old messages and unread ones as new. That is why the messages are showing up in the messenger tab.

“Some people are seeing older messages on Facebook.com. We are aware of the issue and are actively working to resolve it in as soon as possible,” a Facebook spokesperson told The Verge. He apologised for any inconvenience.

The strange bug was reported by users on Twitter first. People have expressed concerns that old conversations might hit them hard especially if they are painful or brings back bitter memories.

In 2015, when an algorithm went wrong, Facebook started resurfacing painful memories as part of it’s ‘On This Day’ callback feature. It couldn’t differentiate between cheerful and tragic posts.