Nubia’s flagship phone has a rear selfie screen

It may come as a surprise for some that Nubia has launched its dual-screen flagship smartphone without a front camera. It comes with a 6.26 inch FHD plus LCD that covers almost the whole phone in screen except for the thin bezel and doesn’t have a front camera.

The Nubia X has two cameras at the back and a secondary OLED screen that allows users to take selfies using the two 16MP and 24MP cameras. You can look at yourself on the rear screen while taking the picture.

Not just this, but Nubia also reads user’s ethnicity, age, skin tone and facial features through AI to suggest the right kind of bokeh and beautification options. The AI software in Nubia has also been trained with 4,000 scenes which will allow it to optimise images.

Related: Huawei may become world’s biggest smartphone vendor by next year

There is one-touch capacity on each side on the bezel that serves as the home and back button along with allowing users to switch screen. Nubia comes with three-level blue light filter for eyesight protection and better sleep quality.

It also has two models that come with a physical blue light filter baked in the back glass cover and costs an extra $14.

The secondary OLED screen can also be used as two extra buttons for gaming purposes. Other than this, the Android 8.1 phone is almost like any other standard flagship phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (without microSD expansion option), a 3,800mAh battery (with Quick Charge 3.0) and dual Nano SIM slots tucked inside an aluminum frame.

Related: Huawei is developing a foldable 5G smartphone

The phone is currently priced at $470 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model and reaches $620 for 8GB RAM, 256Gb storage and blue light glass filter.