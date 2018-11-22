New Fast & Furious game coming soon to iOS and Android

The release of the ninth installment in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise is more than a year away, but the producers have announced a new video game relating to the film series.

Fast and Furious Takedown is coming to Android and Apple. The game lives up to the fast-paced racing and crashes which are shown in the film.

“The game stays true to one of Universal Pictures’ most popular and enduring movie franchises of all time by featuring legendary cars from the films, such as Dom’s Dodge Charger, Hobbs’ truck and Shaw’s Flip Car,” a press release read.

The game also features different characters from the racing franchise.

“Players will be able to race against other drivers from around the world to dominate the Versus Leagues,” it was stated.

According to a statement, the game is a joint venture of Universal Games and Digital Platforms, in partnership with SMG Studio.