iPhone user claims his phone exploded during a software update

November 15, 2018

Photo: Twitter/rocky_mohamad

An iPhone user has claimed that his iPhone X exploded while he was installing a software update.

Rahel Mohamad tweeted that his 10-month old iPhone X “just got hot and exploded in the process of upgrading to [iOS 12.1]”. Once the update was complete and the phone was switched on, it caught fire.

The user had been using the device since January 2018.  He also claimed to be using the original Apple charger that came with his handset to charge the phone.

Related: Apple, Samsung fined over slow phones

Rahel reached out to Apple who asked him to ship them the iPhone. Apple replied to his tweet saying this is not expected behaviour and they will look into the matter.

In reply to Rahel’s tweet, another iPhone X user reported that his phone is showing signs of heating up. The user is expecting his phone to blast off any day.

This is surprising news as there haven’t been any reports of exploding iPhones ever since the iPhone X was launched in November 2017.

 
 
 

See Also

Mark Zuckerberg orders Facebook management to only use Android phones

November 15, 2018 8:56 am

Tech stars see shares dim in eyes of investors

November 14, 2018 9:27 am

Volkswagen allows Apple users to unlock their cars with Siri

November 12, 2018 9:11 pm

Facebook introduces app to make and share short videos

November 11, 2018 4:06 pm

If your iPhone X touch isn’t working, Apple may replace it free of charge

November 11, 2018 11:33 am

World’s first smart cot with a built-in iPad sparks online backlash

November 9, 2018 8:28 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.