iPhone user claims his phone exploded during a software update

An iPhone user has claimed that his iPhone X exploded while he was installing a software update.

Rahel Mohamad tweeted that his 10-month old iPhone X “just got hot and exploded in the process of upgrading to [iOS 12.1]”. Once the update was complete and the phone was switched on, it caught fire.

The user had been using the device since January 2018. He also claimed to be using the original Apple charger that came with his handset to charge the phone.

Rahel reached out to Apple who asked him to ship them the iPhone. Apple replied to his tweet saying this is not expected behaviour and they will look into the matter.

In reply to Rahel’s tweet, another iPhone X user reported that his phone is showing signs of heating up. The user is expecting his phone to blast off any day.

@Apple similar is happening with my iphone x but a step below ie., instead of exploading it is showing warning of over heating.

Sent in service centre but rejected (i guess it is a feature in ₹89k PREMIUM SMARTPHONE) and now even i should be waiting for my phone to explode too. pic.twitter.com/GfgwmMFoBZ — Härdïk Göyäl (@hardik__goyal) November 15, 2018

This is surprising news as there haven’t been any reports of exploding iPhones ever since the iPhone X was launched in November 2017.