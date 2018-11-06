Instagram is working on school-based version of Stories

Instagram appears to be working on a school-based version of Stories that would only regroup the content shared within a particular school.

The code hidden in the app shows that Instagram is testing a feature called ‘School Stories,’ according to TechCrunch.

Instagram is working on school story. pic.twitter.com/wJc5oSJtyM — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 5, 2018

The Stories will only be for people within the school’s community, and allow them to contribute and view the content. These Stories will be moderated and manually reviewed to keep the school community safe.

This feature could be used by teachers, school admins, and select students to make announcements, share updates, among other things.

However, this feature was only spotted within Instagram’s code and a live version of it has yet to appear.

The social media site has declined from commenting.