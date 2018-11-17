Here is all you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung has already promised that its forthcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone will feature “very significant” design changes.

Rumours reveal several designs that showcase various types of display cutouts that make room to incorporate a selfie camera on the front face while retaining a truly edge-to-edge display with minimal or zero bezels.

Other rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S10 include a self-healing screen, which could put an end to scratched displays.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S10 to feature ‘punch hole’ selfie camera

The new galaxy is likely to have an in-screen fingerprint scanner and an improved 3D face scanner.

An analyst reckons that Samsung is considering a triple-lens camera for the Samsung Galaxy S10, along with a 3D sensor for augmented reality content.

More recently we’ve heard more details on the possible specs of the triple-lens camera, with it apparently consisting of a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 16MP super wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens.

Lastly, the new Galaxy phone will have a minimum of 128GB of fast storage.

Related: Samsung to release foldable smartphone next year

Rumours also suggest that the company will show off a prototype of its Galaxy F phone with a foldable OLED display next month.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 launch date it is likely to be in early 2019. More specifically we’ll probably see it at the MWC 2019, which takes place from February 25 to 28.

Not only does more than one source claim we’ll see it then, but Samsung announced the Galaxy S9 range at the MWC 2018 as well, so the 2019 show is the most likely where the phone will be released. The price of the new device has not been revealed yet.