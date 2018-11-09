Facebook’s unsend feature gives you 10 minutes to delete messages

November 9, 2018

Photo: Facebook

Ever sent something you wished you hadn’t on Facebook Messenger? Whether it’s an embarrassing message or an embarrassing photo, you’ll soon have up to 10 minutes to erase it from the chat forever.

“If you accidentally send the wrong photo, incorrect information or message the wrong thread, you can easily correct it by removing the message within 10 minutes of sending it,” according to the release notes for the latest version of Messenger for Apple products. It was found under the “coming soon” section.

Previously, the Facebook messenger app allowed you to delete messages from Messenger but they only disappeared from your own device and not from those who receive it. Interestingly, when WhatsApp rolled out the feature in 2017, you had a mere seven minutes to delete the messages, but the company extended the timeframe to an hour earlier this year.

No date has been given for the arrival of the unsend feature. It is not yet known if the update will also be rolled out on Android.

 
 
 

