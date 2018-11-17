Facebook Messenger is testing a Watch Videos Together feature

Facebook’s Watch Party feature, launched earlier this year, lets people in a Facebook Group watch videos in sync, commenting and reacting together. According to some new code added to Messenger, spotted by developer Ananay Arora, the company may be expanding a similar sort of feature to Messenger chats, reported TechCrunch.

Based on the spotted code snippets, it seems like the Watch Videos Together feature would work a lot like Watch Party: drop a video in Messenger and you’ll be able to ping the person (or group of people) in your Messenger thread so you can watch it at the same time.

Facebook is probably planning to only support this feature for videos hosted on Facebook.

In a statement released to TechCrunch, Facebook said that this is an “internal test”.