Facebook Messenger is testing a Watch Videos Together feature

November 17, 2018

Facebook’s Watch Party feature, launched earlier this year, lets people in a Facebook Group watch videos in sync, commenting and reacting together. According to some new code added to Messenger, spotted by developer Ananay Arora, the company may be expanding a similar sort of feature to Messenger chats, reported TechCrunch.

Based on the spotted code snippets, it seems like the Watch Videos Together feature would work a lot like Watch Party: drop a video in Messenger and you’ll be able to ping the person (or group of people) in your Messenger thread so you can watch it at the same time.

Related: Facebook says it has removed 1.5b fake accounts in six months

Facebook is probably planning to only support this feature for videos hosted on Facebook.

In a statement released to TechCrunch, Facebook said that this is an “internal test”.

 
 
 

