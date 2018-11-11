Facebook introduces app to make and share short videos

Facebook has developed a new application named Lasso, which aims to draw users wanting to create and share short videos, Engadget reported.

The application is available for Android and Apple.

The social media website stated that the app makes it convenient for anyone to create and share short videos with fun effects.

This is Facebook’s take on a similar application called Tik Tok, an app that is very popular in China. Lasso, however, has a “massive music library” as well.

The application can be used after logging into your Instagram and Facebook accounts. The application will access your profile, photos and videos.

The users can share their short videos on their Facebook Story section.