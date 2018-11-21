Facebook introduces a tool to tell ‘time spent’ on the app

November 21, 2018

Facebook is rolling out a new tool that will tell users how many minutes they spend on the app.

The social media site announced its ‘Your Time on Facebook’ tool in August to help people manage their social networking. Users will be able to keep a track of how many minutes they have spent on Facebook on a device each day for the past week and on average, reported TechCrunch.

If users want to cut down social media use, they can even set a daily limit to remind them that they have spent the allowed amount of time on Facebook.

The platform also introduced shortcuts to notifications, news feed and friend request settings.

Facebook doesn’t, however, provide a breakdown of how long you spent browsing the news feed, watching stories or exploring photos on profiles versus interacting with people. So it’s still not possible for users to gauge ‘time well spent’ on the platform.

Instagram introduced ‘Your Activity tab’ last week as well. But the question remains whether these features will force users to curb down their social media usage or they can easily get away by dismissing a daily limit notification.

 
 
 

