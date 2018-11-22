Facebook failed to stop the auction of a Sudanese child on its site

Five hundred cows, two luxury cars, $10,000, two bikes, a boat and a few cell phones made up the final price in a heated bidding war for a child bride in South Sudan that went viral after the auction was pointed out on Facebook. The 16-year-old became the man’s ninth wife.

This is the largest dowry ever paid in the civil war-torn country, according to the government.

Five men bid on the girl, including high-ranking South Sudanese government officials, according to children’s rights organisation Plan International.

A business tycoon from Juba, South Sudan’s capital, won the auction after offering a record “price”. Child marriage is illegal in South Sudan, but that hasn’t stopped people from engaging in the practice anyway.

Vice reported on the story in detail, noting that Facebook took down the auction post but not until after the girl had already been married off — and more than two weeks after the family first announced the attention to sell the child via its platform on October 25.

Plan International’s country director in South Sudan, George Otim, said, “This barbaric use of technology is reminiscent of latter-day slave markets.”

In a statement, a Facebook representative told CNN that, “Any form of human trafficking, whether posts, pages, ads or groups, is not allowed on Facebook. We removed the post and permanently disabled the account belonging to the person who posted this to Facebook.

“We’re always improving the methods we use to identify content that breaks our policies, including doubling our safety and security team to more than 30,000 and investing in technology,” the spokesperson added.

The identities of the people involved in the case are not known.