Dell says hackers may have stolen customer information

Dell has released a customer update on its website acknowledging that it warded off a possible hack on November 9.

In the update, Dell says it noticed and took action to intervene in “unauthorized activity” on its network. The hackers tried to extract customer names, email addresses, and hashed passwords, although it’s not clear how successful the effort was, reported The Verge.

Credit card information was not impacted. The customer update says it found no proof that any information was compromised. However, a press release by Dell says, “Though it is possible some of this information was removed from Dell’s network, our investigations found no conclusive evidence that any was extracted.”

Related: Instagram rolls out new features for the visually impaired

After noticing the activity, Dell hired a digital forensics firm, involved the authorities and took the precautionary measure of resetting all Dell.com customer passwords. It is also recommending that if your Dell password is the same or similar to what you use on other websites, then you should change it with those services as well.

Dell would not say how many accounts were affected, telling CNET, “Since this is a voluntary disclosure, and there is no conclusive evidence that customer account information was extracted, it would be imprudent to publish potential numbers when there may be none.”