Chinese hotel lets people check in, order food on their mobile phones

November 23, 2018

A smart hotel allows people to book rooms, remotely check-in, use their phones as key cards and even order food on their phones.

China’s social media app, WeChat, has partnered with InterContinental to open a smart hotel in Shanghai, reported The Verge.

Once they’ve completed their reservation, travellers verify their identity at the hotel through facial recognition and collect their digital key card.

Interestingly, the hotel is located 88 feet underground.

WeChat has been integrated into many areas of commerce in China, including restaurants and shopping malls.

 
 
 

