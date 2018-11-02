Apple won’t be telling you how many iPhones or iPads it sells anymore

Apple will not be reporting the sales of its devices from the December quarter. Its most recent update came in on November 2.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri said their aim is to improve the lives of users through their products and so “as demonstrated by our financial performance in recent years, the number of units sold in any 90-day period is not necessarily representative of the underlying strength of our business.”

The information about the sales of Apple’s devices gave valuable information about the company’s performance and the success of its policies.

Maestri thought the information is “less relevant today than it was in the past”. This decision has led to making the world’s most valuable company even more inscrutable.

Previously, Apple had been reporting the sales of Macs and iOS but not of Apple Watch, Apple TV and HomePod.

Nothing more has been revealed in regard to why this move came about but its visible how the tech titan would benefit from less clarity. iPhone sales didn’t grow at all compared to this period last year but the company’s stock price shot upwards due to after-hours trading.

So Apple did make more money from sales of the same number of phones and thus, proved Maestri’s statement right. Unit sales do not always directly relate to the company’s profit.