After lacklustre response, Apple pauses production of the iPhone XR

Apple has told its top smartphone assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron to pause plans for additional production lines of its new iPhone XR.

According to Nikkei, this means that Foxconn will be producing nearly 100,000 units less every day based on the new estimates available.

The other two models, especially the iPhone XS Max, had faced a lot of criticism initially for being the most expensive iPhones ever.

But the sale and supply figures tell a completely different story. The predictions made by the media initially turned out to be the complete opposite. The sales of the iPhone XS and XS Max were impressive. On the other hand, the iPhone XR did not appeal to the consumers as much as the company thought it would.

This news arrives shortly after Apple has decided to stop sharing unit sales on individual product lines.

Apple is instead requesting more iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus production to add five million additional units, making it a total of 25 million older iPhone units requested for the quarter.