After lacklustre response, Apple pauses production of the iPhone XR

November 7, 2018

Photo: Apple

Apple has told its top smartphone assemblers Foxconn and Pegatron to pause plans for additional production lines of its new iPhone XR.

According to Nikkei, this means that Foxconn will be producing nearly 100,000 units less every day based on the new estimates available.

The other two models, especially the iPhone XS Max, had faced a lot of criticism initially for being the most expensive iPhones ever.

Related: Apple won’t be telling you how many iPhones or iPads it sells anymore

But the sale and supply figures tell a completely different story. The predictions made by the media initially turned out to be the complete opposite. The sales of the iPhone XS and XS Max were impressive. On the other hand, the iPhone XR did not appeal to the consumers as much as the company thought it would.

This news arrives shortly after Apple has decided to stop sharing unit sales on individual product lines.

Apple is instead requesting more iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus production to add five million additional units, making it a total of 25 million older iPhone units requested for the quarter.

 
 
 

See Also

You can now get refurbished iPhone 8 and 8 Plus at discounted prices

November 5, 2018 4:18 pm

IPhone XS Max vs Galaxy Note 9: An easy guide for your next purchase

September 26, 2018 3:31 pm

The best and worst of the new iPhone XR

September 13, 2018 3:31 pm

Apple iPhone sales fall but beat estimates; shares slip

October 26, 2016 4:53 am

Huawei takes aim at Apple, Samsung with Mate S phone

September 3, 2015 1:05 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.