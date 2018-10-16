YouTube says it will remove channels that post duplicate content

YouTube has updated its policy for their Partner Programme, making it difficult to post duplicate content.

In a blog, YouTube explained how it is making strides to protect content creators from abuse. YouTube says that ‘duplicative content’ is not limited to copyright online. Automatically generated content, content sourced from a third-party, uploaded multiple times or simply infringing copyright tools, will be removed under ‘duplicative content’.

According to the announcement, the following type of content may be removed under company policies:

Content that appears to be automatically generated

Content that is taken from third-party sources which specifically lacks a narrative by the creator

Videos that are uploaded multiple times by the user

Content that is uploaded in a way to get around the copyright policies

Channels also risk being removed from YouTube for violations. However, these channels can reapply for the Partner Programme after 30 days. In these 30 days, YouTube recommends the content creators to consider making the following changes: