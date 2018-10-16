YouTube says it will remove channels that post duplicate content

October 15, 2018

YouTube has updated its policy for their Partner Programme, making it difficult to post duplicate content.

In a blog, YouTube explained how it is making strides to protect content creators from abuse. YouTube says that ‘duplicative content’ is not limited to copyright online. Automatically generated content, content sourced from a third-party, uploaded multiple times or simply infringing copyright tools, will be removed under ‘duplicative content’.

According to the announcement, the following type of content may be removed under company policies:

  • Content that appears to be automatically generated
  • Content that is taken from third-party sources which specifically lacks a narrative by the creator
  • Videos that are uploaded multiple times by the user
  • Content that is uploaded in a way to get around the copyright policies

Channels also risk being removed from YouTube for violations. However, these channels can reapply for the Partner Programme after 30 days. In these 30 days, YouTube recommends the content creators to consider making the following changes:

  • Add commentary or show your presence in your videos (voice or on screen)
  • Link back to your YouTube channel from your website
  • Provide more context about your work in your video and channel descriptions
  • Make sure the content on your channel aligns with their policies

 
 
 

