YouTube releases mini player to help binge watchers multitask

October 20, 2018

Good news for people who watch YouTube videos on their computers. In-browser mini players are finally available for desktop users.

Previously, in the web version of YouTube, users had to close their video or open a new tab to search for other clips. But now it’s possible to keep your video open in a small window that will appear in the bottom right corner of your screen.

Once a video is playing in the mini-player, you can still access many of the controls available on the video page, including play/pause, seeking and jumping to the next video in the playlist.

Viewers can exit the mini player by hitting the escape key on their keyboards. So if you want to watch videos and do other stuff at the same time, this multi-tasking tool is for you.

 
 
 

