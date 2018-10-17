YouTube back online after 1.5-hour-long outage

October 17, 2018

YouTube experienced a major outage on Tuesday night for around an hour and a half.

Users across the world started to notice that the video service’s sites and mobile apps were down around 9:20pm Eastern Time (around 6:20am Pakistan Standard Time) and everything was inaccessible more than an hour later, reported The Verge.

YouTube TV and YouTube Music were also affected by the service disruption.

YouTube acknowledged the outage in a tweet. “We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed,” said the company’s official account. “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

As with all Google-operated services, serious downtime for YouTube is pretty rare. YouTube TV did suffer service interruption at an inopportune time during this summer’s World Cup, however, and channel pages went down for a while in April. Perhaps most infamously, Pakistan’s government accidentally caused an hours-long global YouTube blackout a decade ago by attempting to censor a trailer for an anti-Islamic film.

At around 7:40am PST people reported that service had been restored, however, YouTube confirmed that the outage had ended at around 8am PST.

 
 
 

