You can only buy the HTC Exodus 1 with Bitcoin or Ethereum

October 24, 2018

Photo: HTC

HTC has launched the Exodus 1 smartphone but it can only be purchased with either Bitcoin or Ethereum cryptocurrencies.

This is the first ever phone dedicated to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. The Taiwanese phone maker describes it as a smartphone experience fit for a modern user and the new internet age.

Similar to many smartphones in the market, the Exodus has a Snapdragon 845 processor and features a 6-inch QHD plus display. A 16-megapixel dual main camera and an 8MP dual front camera with 4K video are available with 3D audio recording. It also has six gigabytes of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Android Oreo is the default operating system but will hopefully be updated to Pie soon enough. The phone is also rated for water and dust resistance.

The phone is priced at 0.15 bitcoin or 4.78 ether which is the tradable token of the Ethereum network. Under the conversion rate the phone costs under $1,000.

The Exodus 1 is going to be available in 34 countries and will start shipping in December. The phone won’t be available in China due to restrictions on cryptocurrency within the country.

 
 
 

