You can now use Snapchat filters on your desktop

Snapchat is bringing its camera to the desktop. Snap Camera will integrate with apps including Twitch, YouTube, Skype, and Zoom on Windows and Mac, reported The Verge.

With Snap Camera running, you’ll be able to use Snapchat’s filters while streaming a game of Fortnite or updating your co-workers on fourth quarter sales. For Snapchat, a move to the desktop represents a way to extend its reach into users’ lives, while harnessing the advantages the company has built up in augmented reality filters.

To use Snap Camera, install the app and select it as your camera output in a third-party desktop application. Using Snap Camera, you can choose from “thousands” of Snap lenses, both ones created in one-house and community lenses created using the company’s Lens Studio tool.

You can search for lenses using keywords, save to them to your favorites using a star icon, or browse the lenses you’ve used most recently in a dedicated tab. A Snapchat account is not required to use the app. In fact, you can’t actually log in to Snapchat from the desktop app at all.

“We think this a very unique opportunity, bringing Snapchat AR experiences to the desktop,” said Eitan Pilipski, Snap’s head of camera platform.