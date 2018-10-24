You can now share SoundCloud music directly to your Instagram stories

SoundCloud’s new update will allow users to directly share their music to their Instagram stories. It rolled out a new update on Tuesday to help users share their music more freely.

Users don’t need to take screenshots of SoundCloud songs and post them on their Instagram stories and then wait for people to search for them. The long process has been simplified by placing a simple icon at the bottom of the screen.

The move is likely to boost aspiring singers who can now share their SoundCloud links on their Instagram stories and allow followers to access the music then and there. Mobile commenting will allow instant feedback in real-time. The feature is available on both iOS and Android.