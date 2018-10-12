You can now post 3D photos on Facebook

After 360 photos, Facebook will now let you post and view 3D photos directly on your timeline.

“Today we’re starting to roll out 3D photos, a new way to share your memories and moments in time with a fun, lifelike dimension in both News Feed and VR,” Facebook announced in a blog post.

“With technology that captures the distance between the subject in the foreground and the background, 3D photos bring scenes to life with depth and movement.”

Currently, the feature is only available for the latest iPhones (7+ and newer models) but more phones are expected to support the feature in the future. Facebook will use AI to stitch together different layers of a photo that are stored when you take a photo in portrait mode.

Facebook recommends you keep your subject three to four feet away and have things in the foreground and background. Distinct colours will make the layers separate better and transparent or shiny objects like glass or plastic can throw off the AI.

The ability to create 3D photos will be releasing in the next few weeks, however, everyone will be able to view these photos.