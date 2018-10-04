Yahoo returns to messaging with new app

Yahoo is hoping for a new start with its messaging app, Yahoo Together.

The company had suffered a massive breach in 2013 which affected every single user.

While much of what the app offers—the ability to chat, share photos, GIFs, links, and reactions—isn’t unique to the messaging space, Yahoo hopes people will appreciate the organisational capabilities in Yahoo Together.

A Yahoo account is required to use Together, but you can invite people to your group with a code that they enter after signing in; Yahoo doesn’t ask to sync your contacts to the cloud, at least.

It is unclear how much attention the app will get as previously experimented with a group money pool app, Tanda, which was shut down months after launch. The app is also quite similar to Slack.

The app is available on iOS and Android in global markets.