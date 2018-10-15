WhatsApp’s ‘delete for everyone’ feature gets a major update

October 15, 2018

Photo: AFP

WhatsApp has modified its ‘delete for everyone’ feature to stop users from deleting older delivered messages.

According to the new update, users will not be able to delete sent messages after 13 hours, eight minutes and 16 seconds unless the recipient has got the notification, WAbetaInfo reported.

The changes have been implemented to stop users from using the feature to delete messages sent weeks, months and even years ago.

If you delete a message for everyone but the recipient hasn’t received the notification within 13 hours, eight minutes and 16 seconds (maybe because their phone was turned off) the message will not be withdrawn.

The WhatsApp feature was launched in December last year. Earlier, the limit to delete a message was seven minutes. This was later increased to one hour and eight minutes and 16 seconds.

Whatsapp has now made it mandatory that the recipient also receives the message to be able to delete it from everyone’s WhatsApp account.

 
 
 

