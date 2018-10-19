WhatsApp to add Vacation Mode to help you de-stress on holidays

October 19, 2018

Photo: AFP

Whatsapp is working on a Vacation Mode that will make it possible for you to hide conversations and keep them hidden (including from your notifications) even when new messages arrive.

Currently, when you archive a chat, WhatsApp automatically unarchives it once a new message is received. With the Vacation Mode feature, things are going to change soon for archived chats.

If you enabled this feature from your WhatsApp notification settings, archived chats won’t be unarchived until you unmute or unarchive them. This is something users have been asking for since WhatsApp added the archive chat feature.

Vacation Mode is also useful if you don’t want a specific chat in your chats list. You will never see a muted chat again except if you view your archived chats.

Vacation Mode is based on Silent Mode, that’s already available on Android.

WABetaInfo discovered the feature in a “beta test” version of the app. The setting will be available for both iPhone and Android users and is “coming soon” according to the site.

It’s said that the feature needs many other improvements before being available for everyone.

 
 
 

