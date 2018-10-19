WhatsApp and Instagram to be linked to help you recover your account

October 19, 2018

Photo: AFP

Whatsapp is working on a feature that will help you recover your Instagram account using the WhatsApp app in the future.

That means if you forget your Instagram password you can turn to WhatsApp to log in.

The account linking feature might give many privacy-conscious users nightmares about data sharing and the possibility of leaks but the good news is that the feature has been developed for WhatsApp Business primarily so that businesses can easily sell on Instagram and communicate with buyers or potential buyers through WhatsApp without a glitch, reported by WABetaInfo.

Users might also some find some references to this new feature in the normal WhatsApp app too. But it’s not available yet.

How will it work?

The linked accounts option will be located under your Profile Settings

By tapping Instagram after inserting your credentials your WhatsApp account will be correctly linked to your Instagram profile. It will allow you to automatically share your status updates on Instagram.

 
 
 

