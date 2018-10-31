The Twitter Like button isn’t going anywhere just yet

October 31, 2018

Worry not Twitter users, Twitter isn’t planning to get rid of the Like button just yet.

The Telegraph recently reported that Twitter was thinking about killing the Like button. The source was a Twitter event last week where CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly said he “wasn’t a fan of the heart-shaped button” and “would be getting rid of it soon.”

Users responded to the report angrily, noting that the Like button allowed them to offer support and solidarity.

But Twitter responded to the report on October 29, with its communications VP Brandon Borrman saying there’s no timeline and that it isn’t happening soon.

This isn’t the first time Dorsey has mused about the Like button. Back in August, he said he was experimenting with new features on Twitter and redesigning features, including the Like button.

 
 
 

