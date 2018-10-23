Saudi conference website hacked with disturbing image of slain journalist Khashoggi

The website for the Future Investment Initiative, which is being held in Riyadh, was hacked to display an image of the crown prince executing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Future Investment Initiative, also known as ‘Davos in the Desert’, is an annual investment conference held in the Saudi capital. It is a part of a concentrated effort by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to attract investment.

The Saudi government has been facing mounting pressure from across the globe over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, and even admitted to his murder. A number of top-level executives, including the CEO of Uber, decided to pull out of the conference.

The hacked website was also linked to several YouTube videos, one of which includes clips of President Donald Trump meeting the crown prince. Another part of the website displayed a list of alleged terrorist organisations and agents, allegedly funded by the Saudi government.

Following the hack, the website temporarily went down but has been restored now.