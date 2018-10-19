Samsung is testing Behind-Display Selfie Cameras for future smartphones

Samsung is currently testing Behind-Display Selfie Cameras for its smartphones.

But this new feature is not expected in the near future as it is still in the developmental phase.

The requirement of other sensors and front-facing cameras means that there is a need for a pop-out mode or a bezel but the mobile phone giant is not interested in implementing such ideas.

This is the reason why it’s testing a few prototypes that require the use of behind-the-screen selfie cameras. Several reports have stated that the new feature will be made available for smartphones in 2020.

Samsung keeps introducing new features to its smartphones and always tries to introduce something special and different in their flagship phones.

The devices, which are expected to be released in 2019, are expected to have in-display fingerprint scanners and a higher screen-to-body ratio.