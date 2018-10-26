Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar’s much anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 releases today (Friday).

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a Western-themed action-adventure video game developed and published by Rockstar Games. Although it is the third game of the series, it is actually a prequel to the previous game, Red Dead Redemption.

Read Dead Redemption followed the story of John Marston, an retired outlaw living a quiet life on his farm when his family is kidnapped by corrupt government agents. These agents then make John hunt down members of his former outlaw gang, refusing to release his family otherwise.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, we are taken back in time when John was an active member of the gang he is forced to hunt down later. The game is set in 1899, where the end of the wild west era has begun, with lawmen hunting down what remains of outlaw gangs.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar’s latest open world game, this is the same studio which makes the famous Grand Theft Auto series. GTA V, the last installment was able to generate total revenue of more than $6 billion, making it the most “most financially successful media title of all time”.

$6 billion is a lot of money, it is far more than the $4 billion made by best-selling movies like Star Wars and Gone With the Wind (adjusted to inflation). Even the highest grossing film of all time, James Cameron’s Avatar, was able to rake in only $2.8 billion.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is expected to break this record. It has already received a perfect 10/10 rating from IGN which called it “a meticulously polished open-world ode to the outlaw era”. The Telegraph has called it a ‘seismic achievement’ and Hollywood Reporter has called it ‘the game of the generation’.