Read anywhere and everywhere: Amazon launches a waterproof Kindle

Amazon’s new version of the e-reader Kindle Paperweight is thinner, lighter and water resistant.

The new model is less than nine millimetres thick and 23 grams lighter than the older model. It offers protection from water in depths of up to two metres for 30 minutes.

“Customers love the Kindle Paperwhite and we’re excited to bring premium features — like a thinner and lighter flush-front design, additional storage, waterproofing and Audible — to our most popular Kindle,” Head of Amazon Devices for Europe Eric Saarnio said.

The new Paperweight now also has Bluetooth for wireless headphones or speakers and comes with built in support for Amazon’s audiobook store.

The new Kindle starts with twice the storage when compared to its previous model, with 8GB costing around Rs22,500. Variations with more memory and features like 3G are also available.

All models are available for preorder, with the cheapest 8GB model shipping on November 7 along with an assortment of cases and accessories.