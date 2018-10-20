PlayStation Vue content to be supported on Apple’s TV app

October 20, 2018

Photo: AFP

PlayStation Vue subscribers just got a great new reason to use Apple’s TV app on iOS and tvOS. The Sony PlayStation Vue is the first US-based pay TV provider to offer integration with the app.

As Engadget explains, once you’ve logged in with your Vue account through the TV app, all live and on-demand programming will show up, including live sports.

The on-demand content will be placed into the Watch Now section of the Apple TV app, while the shows that you already started watching will be available in the Up Next section.

Just like how Apple TV works for content from other devices, once users select content from Vue, the Apple TV app will direct the user back to the Vue app.

PS Vue now in the list of several pay TV streaming services and has become a rival for YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now and WatchTV.

Vue launched more than three years ago and currently has around 745,000 subscribers.

 
 
 

