New Snapchat feature makes your cat’s picture even funnier

October 14, 2018

Image-sharing application Snapchat has introduced a new feature that allows you to take even more funnier snaps of your cat.

Snapchat’s Cat Lense allows you to add silly filters to your feline’s picture, making it even funnier to share.

The software appears to build on an object recognition update that was introduced by the company in 2017.

Certain filters are recommended when certain object in your image are recognised.

The users of social media websites usually share photos and videos of cats. The filters, provided by the application, added even a hilarious touch to the grabs.

 
 
 

