The new iPad Pro may not have a home button

The rumours about an iPad Pro without a home button seem to finally have come true reported 9to5Mac.

In a newly revealed icon, the iPad Pro has thin bezels, rounded corners, no home button and no notch.

The icon reveals the volume buttons on the side and a sleep button at the top. The screen seems to have a good bezel to help avoid unintentional touches on the screen.

This seems in line with earlier rumours about the new iPads having larger displays, Face ID system, USB-C ports, an updated Apple Pencil and no headphone jack.

All the rumours will soon be confirmed at the iPad Pro and Mac launch in New York city on October 30.