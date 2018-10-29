The new iPad Pro may not have a home button

October 29, 2018

Photo: Benjamin Geskin/Twitter

The rumours about an iPad Pro without a home button seem to finally have come true reported 9to5Mac.

In a newly revealed icon, the iPad Pro has thin bezels, rounded corners, no home button and no notch.

The icon reveals the volume buttons on the side and a sleep button at the top. The screen seems to have a good bezel to help avoid unintentional touches on the screen.

This seems in line with earlier rumours about the new iPads having larger displays, Face ID system, USB-C ports, an updated Apple Pencil and no headphone jack.

All the rumours will soon be confirmed at the iPad Pro and Mac launch in New York city on October 30.

 
 
 

