Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65

Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates, has died of cancer at the age of 65.

Allan was born in the US city of Seattle and went to high school with Bill Gates. The two remained in touch even though they went to different universities—Allen at Washington state, and Gates at Harvard. Paul Allen dropped out of the university to start a company to develop the Altair 8800, a microcomputer designed in 1974 by MITS. He was joined by Gates too. The company soon became Microsoft.

Microsoft was chosen by the IBM to develop DOS for its new personal computer in 1980.

Paul Allen had his first encounter with cancer in 1982, when he was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma. Due to his deteriorating health condition, he had to drastically reduce his workload. He formally left the company in 1983. Allen retained his share of ownership and became a billionaire when Microsoft went public in 1986.

Allen then established an investment firm, Vulcan Inc, and invested in space technology, education and AI. The firm also spent money on Seattle’s cultural institutions and revitalisation. He also owned two sports teams; the NFL Seattle Seahawks and NBA Portland Trailblazers.

He was ranked among the world’s wealthiest individuals, with an estimated net worth of more than $20 billion.