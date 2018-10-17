Microsoft adds dictation to Office web app to help people with dyslexia

Microsoft dictation feature is making its way to the web version of Office to help dyslexic students write more effectively.

Dictation (speech-to-text) will be available in both Word and OneNote online in the coming weeks.

The dictation feature lets you simply type with your voice. Microsoft rolled out its dictation feature in the Word desktop app earlier this year.

Microsoft is also adding a real-time translation to the immersive reader in Word, OneNote and Outlook Online, and also for OneNote for Windows 10, Mac and iPad this fall. The feature will support the translation of single words, sentences and full pages, though sentence-level translation will come only later.

Word and OneNote are the first apps getting dictation in the coming weeks. However, The Verge reports that PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook are all expected to get dictation in 2019.