Malicious messages have been causing PlayStation 4 consoles to seize

The owners of several PlayStation 4 users are warning other users of a message that causes the consoles to crash or seize.

PlayStation 4 console owners said their system stopped operation after they read a message which contained a long string of characters.

Some guy just sent me a message on PS4 with a bunch of smiley faces…now my Playstation 4 won’t turn on? — Troydan (@TroydanGaming) October 14, 2018

@PlayStation what’s happening with this? I receive this message and my PlayStation 4 wrecked! This guy send a message too to my friend and the same thing happened!!! Plz do something pic.twitter.com/hnTUscbB2h — Fernanda Ayala (@cutlikeknives1) October 14, 2018

PS4s are crashing due to a malicious message.

TLDR; if you get a psn msg that is a long string of random characters dont open it on your ps4. Do it on the psn app on your phone. 🤗https://t.co/w8RXApuixB — Earl(of)LemonGrab69 (@EGrab69) October 14, 2018

The console owners are advising other users to delete such messages from the PlayStation Messages application for Android or iOS instead of the console. The app is a free download and available on both Android and iOS.

The players are also advising others to restrict the message receiving to “Friends Only” in order to protect their system from the glitch.

PlayStation has not yet commented on the reports.