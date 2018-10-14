Malicious messages have been causing PlayStation 4 consoles to seize

October 14, 2018

The owners of several PlayStation 4 users are warning other users of a message that causes the consoles to crash or seize.

PlayStation 4 console owners said their system stopped operation after they read a message which contained a long string of characters.

The console owners are advising other users to delete such messages from the PlayStation Messages application for Android or iOS instead of the console. The app is a free download and available on both Android and iOS.

The players are also advising others to restrict the message receiving to “Friends Only” in order to protect their system from the glitch.

PlayStation has not yet commented on the reports.

 
 
 

