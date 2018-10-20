Huawei is developing a foldable 5G smartphone

Chinese mobile phone company Huawei announced that it is working on foldable 5G smartphones, Engadget has reported.

Huawei Chief Executive Officer Richard Yu said that they are exploring the possibility of developing foldable 5G smartphones.

Even though the company had stated that its foldable 5G foldable smartphone is set for release in 2019, the CEO added that it will not be available for customers in the immediate future.

Yu was said that his company focusing on introducing a smartphone like the Mate 20 X — a smartphone with a 7.2-inch screen that could certainly use a fold.

The idea of a foldable smartphone has been around for years now but technical issues have hampered its sale to the general public.

Samsung had earlier teased the release of a foldable smartphone in 2018.